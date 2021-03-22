POWERGRID Signs Agreement to Acquire 74% Stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSE under Ministry of Power, Government of India has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) to acquire 74% stake in Jaypee Powergrid Limited-JV (JPL) in which POWERGRID holds 26% equity. JPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of POWERGRID following this acquisition.

JPL-JV has developed a 214 Km long EHV power transmission project to evacuate power from Karcham-Wangtoo project in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The power transmitted is meant for distribution and consumption in states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.