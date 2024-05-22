POWERGRID gets global recognition for Learning & Development, receives ATD Best Awards for the third time

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has been conferred the prestigious ATD BEST Awards 2024 for its strategic approach to talent development driving business results.

The ATD BEST Awards, established by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), USA, is one of the most esteemed international recognitions in the field of Learning and Development (L&D). It honors organizations that leverage talent development as a strategic business tool and demonstrate enterprise-wide success through effective employee development practices. The ranking is said to be determined through a rigorous evaluation and assessment process conducted by international experts of high integrity and global eminence.

This year’s accolade highlights POWERGRID’s innovative approach to adopting latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, for the efficient maintenance of extensive power transmission network and the successful execution of large-scale projects. This recognition places POWERGRID among the elite organizations worldwide in the field of Learning & Development. This is the third time POWERGRID has been honoured with the ATD BEST Award, having previously received it in 2021 and 2023.

The achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of POWERGRID employees and the strategic vision of the leadership in fostering an environment that encourages continuous learning and skill enhancement. By embracing cutting-edge technologies and nurturing talent, POWERGRID is well-positioned to continue delivering excellence in the power transmission sector.

The award was received by Director (Personnel), Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi and CGM (HRD), Shri Bipin Kishor Mundu on behalf of POWERGRID at a ceremony held in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.