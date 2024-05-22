Government appoints Ramesh Babu V as Member in Central Electricity Regulatory Commission

Shri Ramesh Babu V. has taken oath of office and secrecy as Member, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, on May 21, 2024. The oath of office and secrecy was administered to him, by the Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shri R. K. Singh.

Shri Ramesh Babu V. holds M. Tech Degree in Thermal Engineering and B. Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering. He held the post of Director (Operations), NTPC from May 2020 till his retirement, before which he served in various positions in NTPC.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) was established by the Government of India under the provisions of the Electricity Regulatory Commissions Act, 1998. CERC is the Central Commission for the purposes of the Electricity Act, 2003 which has repealed the ERC Act, 1998. The Commission consists of a Chairperson and three other Members. Additionally, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority is the ex-officio Member of the Commission.

Major functions of CERC under the Electricity Act, 2003 are, among others, to regulate the tariff of generating companies owned or controlled by the Central Government, to regulate the tariff of other generating companies having a composite scheme for generation and sale of electricity in more than one State, to regulate the inter-State transmission of electricity and to determine tariff for inter-state transmission of electricity. Under the Act, CERC is mandated to carry out certain other functions also, including to issue license for inter- state transmission and trading, to adjudicate disputes, to advise the Central Government on formulation of National Electricity Policy and Tariff Policy; to promote competition, efficiency and economy in activities of electricity industry; and to promote investment in electricity industry.