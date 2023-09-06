Post Student Exchange Program at Singapore 40 World Skill Center Students Return Odisha

Bhubaneswar : A group of 40 students selected from 2022-23 batch of World Skill Center have returned back to the state after completing 2-week Student Exchange Program at Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Singapore on Tuesday. The World Skill Center Bhubaneswar (WSC), a premier skilling institute of India, offers advanced skills and international exposure to it’s candidates under the ‘Student Exchange’ program.

These students returned from Singapore to Bhubaneswar on a direct flight. During their time at ITE Singapore, the WSC students gained valuable skills on subjects like Drone Technology & Robotics. They learnt the finer aspects of coding & management in drones and robotics. The students have expressed their gratitude to WSC and the Govt of Odisha for providing them this unique opportunity.

During the tour, these students explored the state of the art Science Center at Singapore and it’s various modern technological exhibits. They interacted with the instructors there to have an understanding of the exhibits present at the center.

Chairperson Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) & CEO WSC Alka Misra congratulated the students on their return. This new experience would surely enhance their knowledge and skills and help them dream of a global career, she said.

“I want to make a career in Robotics. As part of our course in ‘Mechatronics’ at World Skill Center Bhubaneswar, we are given advanced skilling in robotics. Coming to Singapore and learning more about the subject here has definitely broadened the horizon for me. This will be especially helpful for me in my future endeavour”, said an exchange student Roshni Sahu.

“It was my first time travelling abroad which was a wonderful experience. We learnt more about Drone Technology at Singapore. We were given hands-on training in operating drones too. I also got to explore various other destinations at Singapore”, said B Sandeep Patra, another exchange student.

During the student exchange program, students from WSC got the opportunity to interact with students of ITE Singapore. All 40 students taking part in the exchange program received a certificate of completion from ITE Singapore.

As part of an MoU signed between OSDA, Govt of Odisha and the Government of Singapore, this ‘Student Exchange’ program is organized every year. Each year, 40 meritorious students pursuing advanced skill programs at WSC are sent to Singapore as part of the program.

The World Skill Center in Bhubaneswar has been established by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department. WSC functions under the Odisha Skill Development Authority as part of the ‘Skilled In Odisha’ vision of the Govt of Odisha. WSC offers 1-year training to students across 7 advanced courses under the Finishing School model, making them future ready. It empowers the youth of Odisha by providing them with required skills to excel in the technology and service industry both nationally and globally.