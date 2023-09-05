‘Our country is Bharat’, says Minister Chandrasekhar amid row over ‘Prez of Bharat’ G20 invite

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday hit back at the Opposition for criticising the government over ‘President of Bharat’ G20 invite, saying the country is Bharat and there was nothing wrong in writing so.

“I don’t understand what is wrong in writing President of Bharat. Our country is Bharat. I don’t think there should be any problem,” Chandrasekhar told reporters here.



He further said, “If we don’t use Bharat name as Bharat, then what we will use. Our country is Bharat, so there should not be any doubt on this.”



“Congress sees tampering in everything. One day they will eradicate Sanatana Dharma, some other day they will say something else,” he said while attacking the Congress in an apparent reference to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks.



Opposition leaders from I.N.D.I.A bloc on Tuesday slammed the BJP government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of President of Bharat instead of the usual President of India, saying the country doesn’t belong to a political party.



The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 under India’s presidency.