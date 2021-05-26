Port operations, shipping & rail operations at Dhamra Port were stopped since 24th May & proactive steps are being taken to ensure safety of lives: Adaniports

Bhubaneswar: Port operations, shipping & rail operations at Dhamra Port were stopped since 24th May & proactive steps are being taken to ensure safety of lives says Adaniports.

We have initiated all actions in line with our Disaster Management Plan and SOPs thereof at Dhamra Port. The SOPs are all-encompassing covering people safety, vessel safety, equipment safety, backup yard safety, vehicle & railway safety as well as stormwater drainage, etc.

All personnel, employees, partners, associates and contractual workmen are safe.

We have simultaneously stocked medicines, keeping communication lines clear, dry ration, and preparedness for power disruptions. Quick Response Teams (QRT) are deployed at strategic locations to handle any emerging situation.

We are also in constant touch with district authorities and all instructions, particularly those linked to worker evacuation has been implemented.