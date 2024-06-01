Polling now completed for 7 phases, largest electoral exercise in the world

The General Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha concluded today with peaceful polling marking the 7th and last phase of elections. Polling in the seventh phase of General Elections 2024 which commenced across 57 PCs recorded an approximate voter turnout of 59.45% as of 8:45 pm.

Voters at the highest Polling Station, Tashigang, Himachal Pradesh

In Odisha, 42 Assembly Constituencies went to polls simultaneously with the Parliamentary Constituencies. With the conclusion of phase 7, polling for General Elections 2024 is now complete. Polling is also complete for General Elections to State Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Voters in Odisha

Counting of votes for General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 and State Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is scheduled on June 4th, 2024. Counting of votes for General Elections to State Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will take place on June 2nd, 2024.

Voters from Punjab and Chandigarh

The Election Commission of India extends its deepest and most profound gratitude to voters, all the stakeholders including polling personnel, law enforcement agencies, security and paramilitary forces, volunteers, Indian Railways and Airforce, amongst many who made this mammoth exercise a grand success.

Polling across the country was held smoothly and peacefully across seven phases. The Commission led by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu kept a close watch on every aspect of the poll process during the seven phase General Elections. Stringent security measures were in place creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation. With meticulous advance planning and rigorous training of election officials, elections this time have seen a drastic reduction in the number of repolls demonstrating the robustness of the election process.

Voters from Patna, Bihar

Across 7 phases there have been innumerable success stories in these elections. Long queues of voters at the polling station from across the country since the start of the polling in phase 1 conveyed their belief and trust in the democratic process. Voters from all sections of society and age groups including women, youngsters, PVTGs, third gender, PwDs and senior citizens participated enthusiastically in the Chunav Ka Parv. The participation of women in these elections have also seen significant strides. In the fifth and sixth phases women voter turnout percentage was more than male.

Home-voting facility, introduced for the first time in the history of Lok Sabha elections on pan-India basis saw democracy being taken to the doorsteps of those who are encumbered by physical limitations. Many voters aged above 85 years and PwD with 40% benchmark disability opted to vote from the comfort of their homes.

Jammu and Kashmir shone bright with a voter turnout of 58.58% which is highest in the last 35 years. The Kashmir valley registered a voter turnout of 51.05%, a massive jump of over 30 points from the previous elections in the 3 PCs that went to polls in the valley. The feat is testament to the credibility and fairness of the election process and a ringing endorsement of the trust reposed by the voters in the power of the ballot.

102 villages in LWE affected Bastar also had polling stations in their villages and saw unprecedented voting. Bastar PC saw a remarkable VTR of 68.29% with no violence and a resounding victory for the ballot over the bullet. 126 villages and 199 hamlets with 140 Polling Stations of Surguja Parliamentary Constituency in North Chhattisgarh having significant PVTG population of Pahadi Korbas voted with an overwhelming turnout.

The strength of the democratic ethos in India is equally reflected in the high VTR in Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. Both these UTs went to polls in the first phase. Andaman and Nicobar saw a VTR of 64.10%. The Shompen tribe of Great Nicobar participated in a Lok Sabha Elections for the first time. Lakshadweep also saw VTR of 84.16%. This only goes to show that while away from the mainland, the trust and belief of the people in these islands is just as strong as those living in the mainland.

Over 87% of complaints on cVigil were resolved within 100 minutes which reduced campaign clutter and noise as citizens took ownership, voting out money and muscle power from the elections. Based on the First in First Out principle, the Suvidha platform has ensured transparent and timely approval of over 78% of requests of various categories made by political parties and candidates for seeking permissions for rallies, grounds, halls, etc.

Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the States/UTs that went to polls in this last phase. A total of 904 candidates were in the electoral fray.

Polling in 8 States/UTs across India

The approximate voter turnout figures of 59.45 % as of 8:45 PM will continue to be updated State/PC/AC wise on the Voter Turnout App of ECI. This will also give aggregate phase wise figures in addition to the State/PC/AC wise figures. Commission shall additionally for convenience of stakeholders, issue another press note with voter turnout figures at ~2345 hours.

State-Wise Approximate Voter Turnout in Phase – 7 (8:45 PM)

Sl. No. State / UT No. PCs Approximate Voter Turnout % 1 Bihar 8 50.79 2 Chandigarh 1 62.80 3 Himachal Pradesh 4 67.53 4 Jharkhand 3 69.59 5 Odisha 6 63.57 6 Punjab 13 55.86 7 Uttar Pradesh 13 55.60 8 West Bengal 9 69.89 Above 8 States/UTs 57 59.45

As per the laid down procedure, scrutiny of election papers takes place one day after the polling day in the presence of candidates or their authorised polling agents. The decision to conduct a repoll, if any, is also taken thereafter. Some polling parties return after polling day depending on the geographical/ logistical conditions. The Commission will also, after the scrutiny and depending on the number/ schedule of repoll, publish the updated voter turnout along with gender wise breakup in due course.