General Elections 2024 -Dissemination of Counting Day Trends and Results

The counting of votes for General Election to the House of the People – 2024 and State Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and bye-elections to Assembly Constituencies shall be held on 4th June, 2024 (Tuesday) starting 8AM onwards. The counting of votes for GE to the State Legislative Assembly of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will start from 6AM on June 2, 2024 (Sunday). CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had reviewed the counting day preparations with all CEOs and ROs.

The counting trends and results, as per data entered by RO/ARO for AC/PC will be available on the ECI Website at the URL https://results.eci.gov.in/ as well as on the Voter Helpline App, both iOS and Android Mobile Apps. The Voter Helpline App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple Play Store. Users can use the available filter to find out the winning/leading or trailing candidate details, along with the constituency-wise or State-wise results from the Voter Helpline App. Link to download VHA:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eci.citizen&hl=en_US iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/voter-helpline/id1456535004

Handbook for Returning Officers and Counting agents available on ECI website can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/yknwsu7r & https://tinyurl.com/mr3cjwhe respectively.

The comprehensive instructions of the Commission for counting arrangements, procedure of counting of votes and storage of EVMs/VVPATs are already available on ECI website which can be accessed here:

Counting Arrangements: https://tinyurl.com/yxvm5ueh Counting Process: https://tinyurl.com/2sdsjkc9 Storage of EVMs/VVPATs: https://tinyurl.com/5hcnzrkc

The local display of the trends and results by the CEOs/ROs/DEOs may also be done through the Digital Display Panels.