PNB commences Phase-3 of nationwide CSR campaign “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”

New Delhi: India’s second-largest public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) commenced the Phase-3 of its nationwide CSR campaign to create awareness against the menace of COVID-19 pandemic and provide its prevention materials. The third phase campaign titled “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” is to honour the ex-servicemen and farmers through its rural and semi-urban branches in 662 districts, across India.

In the third phase, PNB senior officials across the country distributed facemasks and sanitizer kits through its rural and semi-urban branches. As a part of its CSR initiative, PNB also believes that such actions can motivate other establishments to come forward to contribute for the betterment of our society in many ways.

After its successful Phase 1 and 2 countrywide CSR campaign, to fight against COVID-19, which was initiated with a lot of fervour, PNB in Phase -3 of CSR campaign honoured retired soldiers and farmers across India for their unflinching commitment & services offered to the country with utmost generosity and gallantly throughout their entire life.

Recently, PNB partnered with Rotary to set up an exclusive Plasma Bank, ‘PNB Rotary Plasma Bank’ in Hyderabad, for guaranteed and free Plasma to PNB Parivar and for the general public. More than 150 COVID-19 warriors from PNB Parivar have undergone free Anti-Body test and those found suitable donated plasma.

As part of its CSR initiative, PNB also honoured the families of the martyrs of Galwan valley on the eve of the 74thIndependence Day and subsequently honoured and encouraged the hard work of brilliant student fraternity in the country. Over 10000 teachers were also honoured on Teachers Day all over the country for their indispensable contribution in educating and enlightening the youth of the country.

In July 2020, PNB launched its first nationwide CSR campaign with the resolve to fight the spread of COVID-19, accompanying Government of India’s extensive efforts to contain challenges and risks posed by the growing pandemic. This campaign was inaugurated by Honourable Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, and Earth Sciences Dr. Harsh Vardhan at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi. In the 1 phase, PNB distributed face masks and sanitizers in more than 650 districts, followed by the 2 phase, in which PNB felicitated govt. school students who did well in their academics and distributed COVID -19 precautionary kits among LGBT communities, schools and other govt. Institutes in the entire country through its branches.

