Jio partners with AeroMobile to launch India’s first in-flight services

Mumbai: Jio and Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary, AeroMobile, have partnered to launch India’s first in-flight services for JioPostpaid Plus users. Jio’s in-flight service will allow every Indian traveller travelling abroad, to stay connected with voice and data services on a flight, at affordable rates.

Currently, the in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad. Once the services are available in the Indian airspace, all Jio customers will have first access to them, so that they are connected even on flights within India.

As the first Indian operator to launch an in-flight roaming bundle, this proposition further cements Jio’s position as a market innovator and a technology leader, with a highly competitive offering that brings more value and greater experience for its nearly 400 million strong user base.

Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, says: “JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always.”

Kevin Rogers, Sr Director Mobility Panasonic Avionics, CEO AeroMobile, adds: “We are pleased to partner with Jio, and broaden the reach of our connectivity services across India. With the new in-flight roaming bundle, JioPostpaid Plus customers no longer need to worry about connectivity whilst traveling. This new market-leading proposition shows continued commitment to providing the very best service to customers.”

JIO’S IN-FLIGHT PACKS:

Offer Name ` 499 ` 699 ` 999 Pack Entitlement Data – 250 MB

Outgoing calls – 100 mins

SMS – 100 SMS Data – 500 MB

Outgoing calls – 100 mins

SMS – 100 SMS Data – 1 GB

Outgoing calls – 100 mins

SMS – 100 SMS Validity 1 day 1 day 1 day Note – Validity of 1 day represents full 24 hours, starting from 1st usage on the flight (to benefit users).

HOW TO USE JIO’S IN-FLIGHT PACKS:

Jio users with valid in-flight connectivity pack can start using the pack, once their flight (supported) reaches 20,000 feet or higher in the following way:

Switch on the smartphone and turn-off the Airplane Mode

Your phone will automatically connect to the AeroMobile network. The network name may differ dependent on the handset If your phone does not connect to the AeroMobile network automatically, you will need to go to ‘Carrier’ in your phone settings and manually select AeroMobile Ensure Data Roaming is on to use data services Once connected, you will receive a welcome text and other relevant information You can now use your mobile phone to call, text, email and surf the internet

Related

comments