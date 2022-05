New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will interact with India’s contingent at the Deaflympics at 9:30 AM. He said that entire contingent has created history and brought smiles on the faces of every Indian.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“Looking forward to interacting with India’s contingent at the Deaflympics at 9:30 AM. The entire contingent has created history and brought smiles on the faces of every Indian.”