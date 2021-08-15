PM thanks World Leaders for their greetings on 75th Independence Day

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has thanked World Leaders for their greetings and wishes on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

In response to a tweet by the Prime Minister of Bhutan, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you for your warm Independence Day greetings, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan. All Indians value the unique and trusted ties of friendship we share with Bhutan.”

In response to a tweet by the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you for your kind greetings, my friend @ScottMorrisonMP. India too cherishes its increasingly vibrant partnership with Australia, based on shared values and robust people-to-people links.”

In response to a tweet by the Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Prime Minister said;

“I thank Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for his warm greetings. India and Sri Lanka share millennia old cultural, spiritual and civilisational links, which provide the foundation of our special friendship. @PresRajapaksa”