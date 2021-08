New Delhi: Nation remembers Bharat Ratna, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his third death anniversary. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda and other senior leaders visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s memorial and paid their floral tributes.

