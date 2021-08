New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw for winning 15 medals including 8 Golds.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“The Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw has made us proud by winning 15 medals including 8 Golds. Congrats to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours. May this success inspire more youngsters to pursue archery and excel in it.”