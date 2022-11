The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas today. He interacted Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon and saw the activities there.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“Delighted to have got the opportunity to visit Radha Soami Satsang Beas and see the exceptional work they are doing. Also had an insightful interaction with Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, whose passion for service is admirable and inspiring.”