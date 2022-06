New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that Yoga has become more important in the present era when non-communicable and lifestyle related ailments are on the rise. Shri Modi has urged people to practice Yoga for good health and wellness. He has also shared a video on Yoga.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“The importance of Yoga becomes even more in the present era when non-communicable and lifestyle related ailments are on the rise, particularly among the youth.