New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the inputs for this month’s Mann Ki Baat scheduled for 26th June 2022. Shri Modi also urged people to keep sharing ideas on Mann Ki Baat either on MyGov or the NaMo App.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Glad to have received several inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat scheduled for the 26th. Do keep your ideas coming either on MyGov or the NaMo App.”