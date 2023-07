The Prime Minister will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from today. During his stay, Mr Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth over two thousand crore rupees at Rajkot.

He will dedicate the newly built Green Field airport near Rajkot to the nation this afternoon. AIR correspondent reports that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Semicon India 2023 conclave at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar tomorrow.