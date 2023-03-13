PM Narendra Modi shares link of MSME Competitive (LEAN) Scheme and says is a a part of our efforts to strengthen the MSME sector

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has shared the link of MSME Competitive (LEAN) Scheme and said that this is a a part of our efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India’s economic growth. The MSME Competitive (LEAN) Scheme has been launched under MSME Champions Scheme.

In response to the tweet by Union Minister for MSME, Shri Narayan Rane, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“A part of our efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India’s economic growth. lean.msme.gov.in“