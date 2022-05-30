PM Narendra Modi shares 8 Saal: Seva, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan- ‘8 Years of Seva -India’s Vikas Yatra, across multiple domains’

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared the key highlights of 8 years of Seva, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan on narendramodi.in and Namo App.

The Prime Minister also shared a thread from MyGov encapsulating major initiatives and achievement of the last 8 years.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said:

“The last 8 years have been about fulfilling peoples aspirations. We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. Vikas Yatra section on the NaMo App takes you through this development journey. #8YearsOfSeva

There’s an unmissable section on the NaMo App which showcases #8YearsOfSeva through innovative ways including a quiz, word search, guess the image section and more. I’d urge you all, especially my young friends to have a look.

https://8years.narendramodi.in”

“पिछले 8 वर्ष जन आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के रहे हैं। इस दौरान हमारा संकल्प रहा है- सेवा, सुशासन और गरीब कल्याण। NaMo App के ‘विकास यात्रा’ सेक्शन से आप प्रगति की इस पूरी यात्रा का अनुभव करेंगे।

#8YearsOfSeva

NaMo App पर #8YearsOfSeva से जुड़ा एक दिलचस्प सेक्शन है। इसमें आप Quiz, Word Search, Guess the Image Section जैसे कई इनोवेटिव तरीके से देश की विकास यात्रा से जुड़ सकते हैं। मेरा आप सभी से, विशेषकर अपने युवा साथियों से अनुरोध है कि वे इसे एक बार जरूर देखें।“

“We have been working with the principles of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. Here is a thread that encapsulates some of the major initiatives and achievements over the past 8 years. #8YearsOfSeva”