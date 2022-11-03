PM Narendra Modi says, time has come for decisive fight against corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says time has come for a decisive fight against corruption. He termed corruption as an evil, and the country must stay away from it. The Prime Minister was addressing a programme marking Vigilance Awareness Week of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in New Delhi today.

Referring to his clarion call from the ramparts of Red Fort for a decisive battle against corruption, the Prime Minister termed lack of amenities and unnecessary pressure from the government as the two key reasons for corruption and hindering people’s progress. The Prime Minister remarked that the government is trying to change this system of scarcity and pressure for the last 8 years. It is also trying to fill the gap between supply and demand.

Mr Modi said, the three ways adopted to achieve this are advancement in technology, taking basic services to the saturation level and finally heading towards Atmanirbharta. Every department of the government should show the same will to fight corruption like the NDA government is displaying. He highlighted that a developed India, trust and credibility are critical and people’s trust in the government enhances people’s self-confidence. The Prime Minister lamented the fact that earlier governments not only lost people’s confidence but they also failed to trust people.

Pointing out that the legacy from the long period of slavery of corruption, exploitation, and control over resources, unfortunately, received more strength after the independence, Mr Modi said that this severely harmed at least four generations of this country. He said, we have to change this decades-long way fully in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. With regard to the use of technology, the Prime Minister mentioned linking Public Distribution System to technology and removing crores of fake beneficiaries and saving more than 2 lakh crore rupees from going to the wrong hands by adopting Direct Benefit Transfer.

The Prime Minister said that too much dependence on foreign goods has been a big cause of corruption. He highlighted the government’s push towards atmanirbharta in defence and underlined that the possibility of scams is ending as India would be manufacturing its own defence equipment, from rifles to fighter jets to transport aircrafts. The Prime Minister stressed the need to bring in common citizens in the work of keeping a vigil over corruption. He emphasised that no matter how powerful the corrupt may be, they should not be saved under any circumstances and it is the responsibility of organisations like the Central Vigillance Commission.

He said, no corrupt person should get political-social support and every corrupt person should be put in the dock by the society. Touching upon a worrying trend, the Prime Minister said, we have seen that many times the corrupt people are glorified in spite of being jailed even after being proven to be corrupt and this situation is not good for Indian society. In his address, the Prime Minister emphasised that institutions acting against the corrupt and corruption have no need to be defensive in any way.

He stressed that there is no requirement to work on any political agenda but to work towards making the lives of ordinary citizens simpler.The Prime Minister further urged everyone to walk the path of truth to fulfil their duties with dedication. This year, the Vigillance Awareness Week is being observed from 31st October to 6th November with the theme – ‘Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched a new Complaint Management System portal of the CVC. The portal is envisioned to provide end to end information to citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints.

The Prime Minister also gave away awards to top five students who wrote the best essays during a nationwide essay competition on the theme of Vigilance Awareness Week. He also launched three books published by CVC. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, several administrative reforms were undertaken in the last years. He said, moving ahead with the vision of Maximum Governance and Minimum government, several rules and procedures were simplified, and also those which do not have relevance were removed. He said, the government’s aim is to create a corruption-free society, and is making all-out efforts in this direction.