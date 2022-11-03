CII – EWN Round Table Session on One Health Approach to AMR & its challenges in Animal Origin Food Value Chain

New Delhi : Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a condition where bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi become resistant to treatments that once worked to treat them. The widespread use of antibiotics and other antimicrobials by humans, animals (including farmed fish), and plants, as well as the dispersion of their drug residues in soil, crops, and water, have all contributed to the high levels of AMR that are already present on the globe today. It is considered the greatest and most urgent global risk, requiring international and national attention through a One Health approach.

With a vision to spread awareness and generate public discourse around AMR, the Confederation of Indian Industry, in collaboration with EW Nutrition, organised a round table session on the theme “One Health Approach to AMR and its Challenges in the Animal Origin Food Value Chain” on November 02, 2022. The objective of this round table session is to engage participants from various domains in discussion and enable them to contribute their perspectives and ideas on how to bring global best practises into the local market to prevent and mitigate AMR, ensuring sustainability of the animal origin food value chain through a One Health approach.

The programme was graced with the presence of Mr Suresh Chitturi, Co-Chairman, CII National Committee on Animal Husbandry & Dairying, President-International Egg Commission, and Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Srinivasa Farms; Dr Anuj Sharma, Technical Officer – Antimicrobial Resistance, Laboratories, Infection Prevention & Control WHO Country Office for India; Dr Shirish Nigam, Managing Director, EW Nutrition South Asia; Dr Lata Kapoor, Additional Director, Head, Centre for Bacterial Disease and Drug Resistance & AMR Program Unit, National Centre for Disease Control, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India; Dr Vivekanandan Perumal, Professor, Kusuma School of Biological Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi; Dr Bhupinder Singh, Managing Director / CEO, Vista Processed Foods Pvt. Ltd. More than 70 people from various domains attended the session and positively participated and shared their views.

” Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is the issue in global health that most exemplifies the One Health concept, which aims to sustainably balance and optimise the health of people, animals, and ecosystems. The current COVID-19 pandemic has shown the need to strengthen health systems and surveillance for humans, animals, and the environment, including infections caused by resistant pathogens.”, stated by Mr Suresh Chitturi, Co-Chairman, CII National Committee on Animal Husbandry & Dairying, President, International Egg Commission, and Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Srinivasa Farms

Addressing the session, Dr Anuj Sharma, Technical Officer for Antimicrobial Resistance, Laboratories, and Infection Prevention and Control at the WHO Country Office for India, said, “AMR is a complex multifactorial, multidimensional, and multi sectoral issue that is poorly understood, and antimicrobials are global public health goods. All these advances in modern medicine will go to waste if we are not able to tackle AMR. Developing state action plans in line with the national action plan and proper implementation through a One Health approach will be a step in the right direction to prevent antimicrobial resistance together.”

“We know that antibiotic resistance cannot be avoided; it can only be delayed. To slow it down, we must invest in cost effective technologies. Phytochemicals could be used as antibiotic alternatives in the poultry sector to promote growth and enhance host health, which ultimately reduce antibiotic use and prevent AMR.” highlighted, Dr. Shirish Nigam, Managing Director, EW Nutrition South Asia.

Dr. Lata Kapoor, Additional Director, Head, Centre for Bacterial Disease and Drug Resistance and AMR Program Unit, National Centre for Disease Control, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India, said, ” Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is an emerging global threat. Antimicrobial resistant infections are estimated to skyrocket and could account for 10 million deaths each year by 2050 if no actions are taken. Strict enforcement of regulation, particularly in the dispensing of antibiotics by pharmacies, together with the development and adherence to the national standard treatment protocol, is urgently required.”

“Epigenetics, a stable phenotypic change that does not involve alterations in the DNA sequence, can be used to understand when you see resistance in a bacteria that is not explained by genetics. This science has the potential to use an effective diagnostic tool for AMR ” said Dr. Vivekanandan Perumal, Professor, Kusuma School of Biological Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.