PM Narendra Modi responds to citizen’s comments on Kashi Tamil Sangamam

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has responded to citizen’s reactions on Kashi Tamil Sangamam that was launched yesterday by him. Citizens have responded enthusiastically to the initiative to reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning.

The Prime Minister responded by acknowledging people’s views on the great heritage of Kashi and Tamil Nadu