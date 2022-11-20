National

PM Narendra Modi responds to citizen’s comments on Kashi Tamil Sangamam

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has responded to citizen’s reactions on Kashi Tamil Sangamam that was launched yesterday by him. Citizens have responded enthusiastically to the initiative to reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning.

The Prime Minister responded by acknowledging people’s views on the great heritage of  Kashi and Tamil Nadu

 

People’s appreciation of the quality of the organization

 

 

And the greatness and global popularity of Tamil language and culture

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.