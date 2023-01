New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has praised Km. Diya, student of KV ONGC, Dehradun for sharing her self-composed poem on Examinations.

In response to a tweet by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, the Prime Minister said;

“Very creative! Stress free exams are the best exams. We shall discuss this and more during #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 on the 27th of this month.”