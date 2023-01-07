PM Narendra Modi congratulates people of Nagaland for development works in key sectors

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated people of Nagaland for the development works which cover key sectors like connectivity, education, tourism and energy.

In response to a tweet by the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland for the development works which cover key sectors like connectivity, education, tourism and energy. The NDA Government is committed to fulfilling aspirations of the dynamic people of Nagaland.”