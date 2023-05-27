PM Narendra Modi praises activation of 2,00,000th 5G site of India at Gangotri and dedication of Char Dham fibre connectivity project

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the activation of the 2,00,000th 5G site of India at Gangotri and the dedication of the Char Dham fibre connectivity project. In response to a tweet by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Prime Minister tweeted, good news for connectivity and tourism.

The Prime Minister also lauded the inauguration of the new Civil Enclave at Kanpur Airport. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, the new civil enclave at Kanpur Airport will ease travel and expand opportunities.