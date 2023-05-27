Workshop on emerging technology in digital transformation conducted by Gupta Event Management Pvt Ltd as a part of IT EXPO

Bhubaneswar: A day long IT workshop on Emerging Technology in Digital Transformation was held today at Hotel Suryansh. This workshop was conducted by Gupta Event Management as part of its ongoing IT software Expo at Janta Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

The workshop was inaugurated in the presence of eminent personalities, guests, Speaker and participants.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Umakanta Jena, Former Senior Director, NIC and also the Convener of the IT Workshop said that our prime objective of organizing this workshop is to create a platform for knowledge sharing, networking and collaborative discussions on the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the field of information technology. We believe that this event will provide valuable insights into the rapidly evolving IT landscape and serve as a catalyst for growth and development in the IT industry.

This workshop will bring together professionals from different backgrounds, including It experts and business leaders. This will facilitate collaborations and networking opportunities, fostering partnership and knowledge exchange.

We have curate a diverse and engaging agenda for the Workshop, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactions and breakout sessions led by renowned experts in the IT industry, added Mr. Jena.

This workshop was attended by various eminent speakers from various parts of the country with wide experience in the industry like Dr. R N Behera (Artificial Intelligence), Prashant Sharma (Block Chain Technology), Dr. Stalin Mishra (BI &Data Science) , Abhijit Singh Anand (Cyber Security), Dr. Pabitrananda Patnaik (e-Governance Applications), Sanjay Kanungo ( Digital Transformation), Jayanta Kumar Mishra (Geographic Information System) , Sakyasingha Mahapatra (Robotics & its Future) , Amit Prakash Nayak (Digital Marketing) , Niladri Mohanty (Quantum Computing).

More than 150 participants from various sectors joined the workshop and it was a very successful event.

Convener Mr. Umakanta Jena and Organizer Ms. Payal Acharya Gupta thanked all the Guests, Speakers, Sponsors & Media persons for making the event successful.