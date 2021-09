New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Team India as India scores significant successes in its vaccination drive and on cricket field.

Today, India once again administered more than 1 crore doses,thrice in the last 11 days.

In cricket, India registered a historic win at Oval today.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins!

#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine”