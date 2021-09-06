TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd launches Green Initiatives – Club Enerji & Tree Mitra in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Environment is the most important stakeholder in our day-to-day activities. In line with the Tata Group’s ethos of adhering to the sustainable developmental goals and co-create a greener & cleaner world, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd has launched Tata Power’s highly acclaimed Club Enerji & Tree Mitra program in its operational areas.

Club Enerji, is Tata Power’s resource and energy conservation initiative focused on sensitizing school children with basic but essential ways for energy conservation along with raising consciousness in them with respect to safety and ethics. This initiative has spread across the country with the support of students, principals, teachers, parents and partners, helping Tata Power to reach out to more than 533 schools, sensitising over 29 million citizens & saving more than 33 million units of energy.

In order to promote this initiative, TPCODL has collaborated with two schools- Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya, Munduli & Kendriya Vidyalaya-2, Cuttack and conducted virtual session based on energy conservation module with approx. 500 students in participation. This initiative will be continued with more such Green Collaborations in schools across Odisha to create a similar level of impact in the state. The themes explained during the sessions reflects the commitment of TPCODL to develop an ecological mindset amongst children’s and use it to overcome today’s environmental challenges with a proactive attitude and a strong commitment. With this initiative, children can pave the way for a brighter and greener future.

Tree Mitra is another Green initiative undertaken by the company for the past 40 years. Under this initiative, more than 100 lakh saplings have been planted across several locations of the group. So far, TPCODL has planted around 700 saplings in Nayagarh & Angul Electrical Divisions wherein its employees volunteered for this noble cause and pledged to take care of the saplings planted. This initiative will be promoted across all its divisions with a great zeal to increase the green coverage in the state.

Speaking on the above initiatives, Mr. M Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TPCODL said, “It is matter of immense pleasure for us to implement the Tree Mitra initiative in collaboration with the State Forest Department. The Tree Mitra and Club Enerji Green Initiatives are a testament of our commitment towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for our communities, cities and the planet as a whole. We believe that schools are the best place to sensitise as they play a significant role in the foundation of an individual thus any intervention at this stage can yield multifold results for a better tomorrow.”

In line with their sustainability commitments, Tata Power has always been at the forefront of creating awareness about sustainability across their workforce and stakeholders to promote green initiatives and reduce environmental impact. It is the only Indian power utility to co-create Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) roadmap for Electric Utilities with World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) along with 10 global power utilities.