The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has complimented the people of Assam for their efforts toward rhino conservation in the state after zero poaching incidents were reported in 2022.

Sharing a tweet by Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“This is great news! Compliments to the people of Assam, who have shown the way and been proactive in their efforts to protect the rhinos. ”