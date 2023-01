New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief after the passing away of Shri Laxman Jagtap, MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Pained by the passing away of MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly Shri Laxman Jagtap Ji. He made a great contribution to public welfare and for the development of Pune and the surrounding areas. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”