Samsung Electronics Launches Bespoke Infinite Line: A New Column Refrigerator Combining Timeless Design With Ultimate Performance

Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator in select markets around the world. Having originally launched in Europe,1 the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator will expand to countries including Mexico, Thailand and Australia by the end of the year.

Samsung’s new premium built-in refrigerator is available with a choice of fridge, freezer or wine cellar models and features a timelessly contemporary modular design that seamlessly blends into any interior. With simple lines, high-quality natural materials and features that maximize convenience and streamline food storage, the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator adds lasting value to consumers’ kitchens.

“Each expansion of the Bespoke lineup introduces the joys of customizing experience to more users,” said Junhwa Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “Combining high-quality materials with modular designs, the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator reimagines Bespoke customization in a premium fridge, creating the ultimate blend of style and performance.”

A Timeless Design That Elevates Any Kitchen

With a timeless aesthetic that reflects the latest trends, the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator is built to last. Known as Infinite Design, the new aesthetic is distinguished by its seamless look, durable materials, premium finishing and elegant design cues.

As a Bespoke refrigerator, the Bespoke Infinite Line fridge naturally features a modular design made from high-quality materials that can be customized and combined to suit consumers’ changing needs. Infinite Design enhances that versatility by ensuring that the refrigerator will remain stylish no matter how consumers’ lifestyles change. With its simple lines, smooth surface, Timeless Greige finish and elegant gold copper edge frame, the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator looks outstanding in any interior and will not become outdated.

The refrigerator’s exterior is made from premium aluminum that is more dent- and scratch-resistant and allows marks and stains to be easily wiped away. The interior is bright and refined with its Black Metal Cooling and Tunnel Lighting — two features that epitomize the refrigerator’s elegant balance of form and function.

Applied to the duct and door, Black Metal Cooling not only creates a sense of depth for a distinctly premium look, but it also helps keep food fresher for longer by quickly compensating for heat loss. The Tunnel Lighting on the frame and shelves enhances the aesthetic while giving users clear views of every corner of their fridge. Not only is the interior striking, but it is also spacious. The fridge and freezer feature a combined capacity of 805 liters2, while the wine cellar offers room to store up to 101 bottles.

Raising the Bar for Kitchen Convenience

To offer users an experience that is more in tune with how they use their fridge today, the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator comes packed with features that maximize convenience. Together, these technologies provide instant access to food and refreshments for a truly outstanding user experience.

The new Auto Open Door features a sensor on its side3 that instantly opens the door with a simple touch.4 This makes it easy for users to access their fridge even when their hands are full of groceries or sticky from food prep. The door’s built-in sensor means there is no handle to get in the way while its stylishly simple look reflects modern consumers’ demand for clutter-free designs.

The dishwasher-safe,5 BPA-free6 AutoFill Pitcher7 provides easy access to refreshingly cold filtered water anytime. It also features a built-in infuser8 that allows users to create deliciously flavored beverages by adding any fruits and herbs they like. The Dual Auto Ice Maker,9 meanwhile, ensures that users always have plenty of ice, offering a choice of either whiskey ball ice or cubed ice.

Flexible Cooling for Optimal Freshness

The Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator’s flexible storage options allow users to simultaneously store different foods under optimal conditions, keeping everything inside deliciously fresh.

The Flex Pantry10 is an independently controlled drawer that can be quickly converted to different preset temperatures to suit users’ daily needs. The two built-in temperature modes are ideal for storing a wide range of high-quality ingredients, from meat and fish to fruits and vegetables, preserving their natural flavors and textures for longer.

The wine cellar’s Triple Temperature Zone11 brings that same level of optimized freshness to wine storage. With three separate climate zones and precise temperature controls, it allows users to simultaneously store different bottles of wine under optimal conditions, delivering the ultimate in wine preservation. The UV Protect Glass Door has triple-glazed glass with UV ray protection. It safeguards it from changes in the outside temperature, so the internal temperature remains stable and shields it from harmful UV rays.12

Seamless SmartThings Integration

The refrigerator’s seamless connectivity makes using it a breeze by simplifying everything from wine storage to managing energy use.

Support for SmartThings Sommelier at Home offers users a richer and more delicious dining experience. Part of the SmartThings app,13 SmartThings Sommelier at Home takes the guesswork out of storing wine by analyzing wine labels and offering details on optimal storage conditions. When combined with SmartThings Cooking, the service recommends the perfect food to pair with wine, just like a real sommelier.14

SmartThings Energy15 support allows users to easily monitor and manage their refrigerator’s electricity use and offers tips to reduce their carbon footprint and save money. AI Energy Mode takes that efficiency to the next level by analyzing usage patterns and other factors and optimizing settings to save energy.

For more information about the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator, please visit Samsung.com.

1 Launch markets include the U.K., Germany, Italy, France and Benelux.

2 Fridge capacity: 393L; freezer capacity: 412L.

3 Auto Open Door’s hinge is placed on the right side of the fridge and wine models and on the left side of the freezer.

4 Door automatically opens to about 25mm. If you do not open the door further, it will close automatically after 2 seconds (automatic closing may not be possible in certain environments).

5 Tested for 125 cycles in accordance with the “Mechanical dishwashing resistance of utensils” test method (BS EN 12875-1:2005) and certified as dishwasher safe by SGS.

6 Bisphenol A (BPA) is found in polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins, which are often used in food and beverage containers, and has been linked with possible adverse health effects.

7 Exclusive to refrigerator model.

8 To produce flavored water the Infuser should be filled with your preferred fruits or herbs before use.

9 Exclusive to freezer model.

10 Exclusive to the refrigerator model.

11 Exclusive to wine cellar model.

12 Based on internal tests.

13 Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required.

14 Food pairing service is available in certain countries.

15 Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.