PM Narendra Modi interacts with winners of National Awards to Teachers on Teacher’s Day

New Delhi : On the occasion of Teacher’s day, Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of the National Awards to Teachers in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister paid homage to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He also reminded the teachers that it is all the more important to be felicitated by the current President of India who is also a teacher and has taught in far-flung places of Odisha. “Today, when the country has started fulfilling its colossal dreams of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s efforts in the field of education inspire all of us. On this occasion, I congratulate all the teachers who received the National Award”, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the knowledge and dedication of teachers and pointed out that their biggest quality is a positive outlook that enables them to work with students relentlessly for their improvement. “The role of a teacher is to show the light to a person, and it is them who sow the dreams and teach them to turn the dreams into resolve”, he added. State and destiny of India of 2047, the Prime Minister said, is dependent on the students of today and their future is being shaped by the teachers of today, therefore “you are helping the students in shaping their lives and also giving form to the contours of the country”, he said. The Prime Minister said that when a teacher becomes associated with the dreams of the student, he achieves success in getting their respect and affection.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of removing conflict and contradictions in the various areas of the lives of the students. He said it is important that there is no conflict in what a student experiences in school, society and at home. He emphasised the need for an integrated approach by the teachers and partners with the families of the students to nurture the students. He also advised against having likes and dislikes for the students and treating every student equally.

Highlighting the appreciation received by the National Education Policy, the Prime Minister said that it is a step in the right direction. Emphasising the need to go through the National Educational Policy more than once, the Prime Minister gave the analogy of Mahatma Gandhi where he read the Bhagavad Gita again and again, and each time he found a new meaning. The Prime Minister stressed the need to imbibe the National Educational Policy in such a way that this government document turns into the basis of the students’ lives. He said, “Teachers played a major role in the formulation of the Policy.” He also stressed that the teachers have a monumental role to play in the implementation of the National Educational Policy.

The Prime Minister recalled his Independence Day proclamation of ‘Panch Pran’ and suggested that these Panch Prans may be discussed regularly in the schools so that their spirit is clear to the students. These resolutions are being appreciated as a way for the progress of the nation and we need to find a way to communicate them to the children and students, he said. The Prime Minister said, “There should be no student in the entire country who does not have a dream for 2047”. He said that there is a need to recreate the spirit that engulfed the nation during the years between Dandi Yatra and Quit India

Remarking on India’s achievement of surpassing the United Kingdom to become the 5th largest economy in the world, the Prime Minister said that the pleasure of surpassing those who ruled over India for approximately 250 years supersedes the mere statistics of improved ranking from 6th largest to 5th largest economy. The Prime Minister highlighted the spirit of the Tiranga which led to India achieving new heights in the world of today. “This spirit is essential today”, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister urged everyone to ignite the same spirit of living, toiling and dying for the country as seen from 1930 to 1942 when every Indian was fighting the British for independence. “I will not let my country stay behind”, the Prime Minister remarked. “We have broken the shackles of thousands of years of slavery, and now we will not stop now. We will only move forward”, the Prime Minister reiterated. While concluding his address, the Prime Minister urged the teachers of the country to assimilate a similar spirit into the future of India so that its strength grows manifold.

Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Education, Smt Annapurna Devi were those present on occasion.

Background

The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country, who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools. For the award this year, 45 teachers from across the country have been selected through a rigorous and transparent online three-stage process.