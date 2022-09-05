PM Narendra Modi congratulates Liz Truss for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Liz Truss for being chosen to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Shri Modi also wished the very best for her new role and responsibilities.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities.”