PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at Ayodhya Dham

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport. The airport has been named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Later, speaking at a public event, the Prime Minister expressed happiness on naming Ayodhya Airport after Maharishi Valmiki. He said Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayana is the path of knowledge which connects us to Shri Ram. Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in modern India will connect us to Ayodhya Dham and the divine-grand-new Ram temple. In the first phase the airport can handle 10 lakh passengers annually and after the second phase, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will cater to 60 lakh commuters annually.

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport’s terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal Building are decorated with local art, paintings & murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features like insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain water harvesting, landscaping with fountains, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA – 5 star ratings. The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.