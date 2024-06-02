New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review the post-cyclone situation, especially in relation to the states of the northeast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold seven meetings today. The meetings will be held on a wide range of topics. Sources said that the first meeting is to be held to review the post-cyclone situation, especially in the states of the northeast. Then, Mr. Modi will hold a meeting to review the heatwave situation in the country. He will also hold a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate World Environment Day on a large scale. A long brain-storming session to review the agenda for the 100-day program will be also held by Mr Modi.