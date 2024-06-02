Congress Rejects Exit Polls Figures For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Congress has rejected the Exit Polls figures for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, issued by several private TV news channels and other agencies ahead of counting on Tuesday. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Exit poll is completely bogus. He reiterated that the INDI alliance is going to get a minimum of 295 seats.

Mr. Ramesh said that all party leaders conducted a state-wise analysis and concluded that we will secure 295 seats. He alleged that the Exit Poll’s results are just a psychological game of the BJP, which is trying to create psychological pressure on our leaders and workers to shatter our confidence, but it will not happen.