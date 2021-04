New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Odisha on Utkala Dibasa.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings on the special occasion of Utkala Dibasa. I bow to the unique culture of Odisha. The people of Odisha have contributed immensely to India’s progress. May the people of the state be blessed with happiness and good health.”