New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri Rajinikanth after he has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality…that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you.

It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him.”