JCB India launches its range of CEV Stage IV Backhoe Loaders

New Delhi: India’s leading manufacturer of Earthmoving and Construction equipment, JCB India Ltd flagged off its new range of CEV Stage IV Backhoe Loaders at its Headquarters at Ballabgarh (Delhi-NCR). The range includes the new 3DX Plus, the 3DX Xtra, the 3DX Super & the 4DX to meet a wide range of applications for customers.

The new Backhoe Loader range is powered by the well-established and reputed 55kW JCB ecoMax diesel engine. This CEV Stage IV engine is environment friendly and comes with well-proven CRDI technology, a Waste-Gate Turbocharger & a Two-Stage cooling EGR system. A unique feature of this engine is that it has a state-of-the-art combustion system that eliminates the need for any After-treatment, DOC (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst) or a DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter). This engine also has no deration at higher altitudes thus greatly benefitting customers and users in mountainous terrain.

Speaking at the occasion JCB India CEO and Managing Director, Mr Deepak Shetty said “JCB has always invested in technology during its four decades of operations in India. This new range of JCB Backhoe Loaders not only conforms to the latest Emission Standards but will provide our customers with increased reliability, enhanced productivity and reduced operating costs enabling them to improve their profitability. The machines have been tested extensively across the country in all possible applications before their launch”

With this, the popular JCB Backhoe Loader is now even more Fuel-Efficient and Productive. The 3DX Plus CEV Stage IV machine is 7% more fuel-efficient in Eco mode and has 25% higher productivity in Plus mode as compared to the outgoing model. It has features such as Auto Idle and Auto stop to help reduce fuel wastage and improve efficiency. Additionally, a high torque of 400 Nm and three Excavation Modes for different site conditions – Eco, Standard and Plus enhance the machine’s adaptability to meet output needs.

He further added, “Since this transition to these new Emission Standards requires a significant step-change in technology, we have invested extensively in the Training and Skilling of our Dealers and Service Support teams”

The Hydraulic oil change period is now extended from 2,000 hrs to 4,000 hrs and Hydraulic oil quantity reduced by 20 litres. This results in a 15% lesser cost of periodic maintenance, significantly improving the Total Cost of ownership.

Additionally, a New Digital display with a Trip meter, an SOS switch, Guide me home lights improve the ease of operation and Safety of the Operator. The ‘Intellidiagnostic’ system for Service Engineers helps in faster machine diagnostics and ensures higher productivity.

JCB has one of the widest dealer networks in the country. It has more than 60 dealers and 700 outlets with trained manpower and adequate parts stock at each of its locations. This ensures customers get professional product support and complete peace of mind when they buy JCB construction equipment anywhere in the country.

The machine will also come fitted with JCB’s advanced telematics technology – JCB LiveLink. Through this, machines can be tracked and monitored in real-time with duty cycle details. This technology also gives updates on Service, Operations and Security of the machine online, or through a mobile application. To date, approximately 1,80,000 LiveLink enabled JCB machines have been sold. They can be geo-fenced, time-fenced and can be located through GPS. Customers get to know about the machine’s health, fuel level, battery condition and almost all critical parameters of their fleet on their mobile devices. It also gives out service reminders and the history of the machine.