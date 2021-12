New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On the special occasion of Nagaland’s Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of the state. Naga culture personifies valour and humane values. The people of Nagaland are making rich contributions to India’s growth. I pray for Nagaland’s progress in the years to come.”