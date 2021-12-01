Union Minister Dr Jitendra says, first batch of 23 scientists and support staff reached the Maitri station on November 10, 2021 under the 41stIndian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica (ISEA) launched recently

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the first batch of 23 scientists and support staff reached the Maitri station on November 10, 2021 under the 41stIndian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica (ISEA) launched recently. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, the Minister said that the Expedition will carry out various scientific activities in Antarctica, besides maintaining India’s two research stations viz Maitri and Bharati.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the 41stexpedition has two major objectives. The first encompasses geological exploration of the Amery ice shelf at Bharati station to understanding the geological link between India and Antarctica in the past. The second goal involves ice core drilling work near the Maitri station, focusing primarily towards improving the understanding of Antarctic climate, westerly winds, sea ice and greenhouse gases. Apart from these, other long-term observations in the field of geology, glaciology, ocean observations, and upper atmospheric sciences are continuing.

The major thrust area of the scientific projects being taken up in Antarctica are focused on furthering the existing knowledge under various themes such as Climate Process & Linkages to change, Crustal Evolution, Environmental Processes & Conservation, Ecosystem of Terrestrial & Nearshore, Observational Research. Institute and universities from all over the country participate in the Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica (ISEA) with the operational support provided by NCPOR.