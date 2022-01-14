PM Narendra Modi greets people across the nation on Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Bhogi, Magh Bihu and Pongal

New Delhi : In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said;

“Across India we are marking different festivals which signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity. My greetings on these festivals.

Greetings on Makar Sankranti. https://t.co/4ittq5QTsr

Have a wonderful Uttarayan. https://t.co/hHcMBzBJZP

Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens. https://t.co/plBUW3psnB

Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives. https://t.co/mEiRGpHweZ

Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened. https://t.co/FjZqzzsLhr”