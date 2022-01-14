Odisha: Balasore District Reports 457 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 457 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 10273 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 13th Jan
New Positive Cases: 10273
Of which 0-18 years: 1065
In quarantine: 5962
Local contacts: 4311
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 85
2. Balasore: 457
3. Bargarh: 102
4. Bhadrak: 102
5. Balangir: 191
6. Boudh: 24
7. Cuttack: 844
8. Deogarh: 23
9. Dhenkanal: 69
10. Gajapati: 126
11. Ganjam: 55
12. Jagatsinghpur: 132
13. Jajpur: 143
14. Jharsuguda: 202
15. Kalahandi: 203
16. Kandhamal: 26
17. Kendrapada: 74
18. Keonjhar: 114
19. Khurda: 3496
20. Koraput: 186
21. Malkangiri: 30
22. Mayurbhanj: 340
23. Nawarangpur: 125
24. Nayagarh: 121
25. Nuapada: 45
26. Puri: 269
27. Rayagada: 183
28. Sambalpur: 529
29. Sonepur: 132
30. Sundargarh: 1049
31. State Pool: 796
New recoveries: 1447
Cumulative tested: 26479398
Positive: 1111879
Recovered: 1050179
Active cases: 53171