India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 155.39 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of over 73 lakh Doses (73,08,669) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 155.39 Cr (1,55,39,81,819) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,66,59,387 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,89,851 2nd Dose 97,68,352 Precaution Dose 14,72,348 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,88,501 2nd Dose 1,70,28,660 Precaution Dose 10,80,733 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3,14,83,560 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 52,15,18,598 2nd Dose 36,31,10,223 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,70,42,104 2nd Dose 15,92,79,748 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,27,95,849 2nd Dose 9,98,12,738 Precaution Dose 8,10,554 Precaution Dose 33,63,635 Total 1,55,39,81,819

1,09,345 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,48,24,706.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.20%.

2,64,202 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 12,72,073. Active cases constitute 3.48% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,87,457 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 69.90 Cr (69,90,99,084) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 11.83% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 14.78%.