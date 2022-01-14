India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 155.39 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of over 73 lakh Doses (73,08,669) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 155.39 Cr (1,55,39,81,819) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,66,59,387 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,89,851
2nd Dose 97,68,352
Precaution Dose 14,72,348
FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,88,501
2nd Dose 1,70,28,660
Precaution Dose 10,80,733
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3,14,83,560
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 52,15,18,598
2nd Dose 36,31,10,223
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,70,42,104
2nd Dose 15,92,79,748
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,27,95,849
2nd Dose 9,98,12,738
Precaution Dose 8,10,554
Precaution Dose 33,63,635
Total 1,55,39,81,819

 

1,09,345 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,48,24,706.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.20%.

 

2,64,202 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 12,72,073. Active cases constitute 3.48% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

 

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,87,457 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 69.90 Cr (69,90,99,084) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 11.83% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 14.78%.

 

