New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted everyone, particularly the Nari Shakti of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of Bathukamma.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Greetings to everyone, particularly the Nari Shakti of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of Bathukamma. May this festival deepen our connect with nature and deepen interest in flowers.”