PM Narendra Modi greets engineers on Engineers’ Day

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted all hardworking engineers on Engineers’ Day. He also paid homage to M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recalled his accomplishments.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments.”