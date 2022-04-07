PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on World Health Day and prays for everyone’s good health and wellness

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on World Health Day and prayed for everyone’s good health and wellness. He expressed his gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. He said that Ayushman Bharat and PM Jan Aushadhi schemes are playing vital role to ensure the good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens. He also said that in the last 8 years, the medical education sector has seen rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up. He informed that Government of India is making efforts to enable study of medicine in local languages which will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters.

In a thread of tweets, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“आरोग्यं परमं भाग्यं स्वास्थ्यं सर्वार्थसाधनम्॥

Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hardwork that has kept our planet protected.”

“The Government of India is working tirelessly to augment India’s health infrastructure. The focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens. It makes every Indian proud that our nation is home to the world’s largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat.”

“I feel very happy when I interact with beneficiaries of schemes such as PM Jan Aushadhi. Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class. At the same time we are strengthening our Ayush network to further boost overall wellness.”

“In the last 8 years, the medical education sector has undergone rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up. Our Government’s efforts to enable study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters.”