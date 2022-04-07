India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 185.20 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.20 Cr (1,85,20,72,469) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,23,20,478 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.04 Cr (2,04,40,247) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10403951 2nd Dose 10003375 Precaution Dose 4506652 FLWs 1st Dose 18413677 2nd Dose 17517313 Precaution Dose 6959375 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 20440247 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57491065 2nd Dose 39046615 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 554905338 2nd Dose 468620860 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202798184 2nd Dose 185937186 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126775913 2nd Dose 115815818 Precaution Dose 12436900 Precaution Dose 2,39,02,927 Total 1,85,20,72,469

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 11,639 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,222 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,98,789.

1,033 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,82,039 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.25 Cr (79,25,09,451) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.22% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.21%.