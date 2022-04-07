Notification issued regarding mandatory fitness of motor vehicles through automated testing station

New Delhi : The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification dated 5th April 2022 regarding mandatory fitness of motor vehicles only through an Automated Testing Station, registered in accordance with rule 175 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, as under –

For Heavy Goods Vehicles/Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles with effect from 01st April 2023 onwards, and for Medium Goods Vehicles/Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor Vehicles (Transport) with effect from 01st June 2024 onwards.